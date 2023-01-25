Norfolk Southern (NSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Norfolk Southern to post earnings of $3.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. On average, analysts expect Norfolk Southern to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,916. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $291.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.62 and a 200-day moving average of $240.87. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.43.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

