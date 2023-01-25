NKN (NKN) Price Tops $0.0987

NKN (NKN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. NKN has a total market capitalization of $59.37 million and approximately $10.69 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NKN has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NKN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0987 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NKN

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 754,831,362 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. NKN’s official message board is blog.nkn.org.

NKN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

