NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $642-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $639.63 million. NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.93-$0.99 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $17.08. 407,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,060. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. Analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $77,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $77,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $647,440.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,225. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $958,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.