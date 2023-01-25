NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.12. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 750,144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $117,923,000 after purchasing an additional 143,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 731,033 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $60,939,000 after purchasing an additional 231,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

