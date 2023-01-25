NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.98-3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.40.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $83.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day moving average is $83.10.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.7% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 6,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

