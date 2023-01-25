NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $2.98-3.13 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE NEE opened at $83.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $166.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,288,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,909,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,644,000 after acquiring an additional 146,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.