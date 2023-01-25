NextEra Energy (NEE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. NextEra Energy has set its FY22 guidance at $2.80-2.90 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.98-3.13 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.90. 6,647,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,070,194. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $166.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

