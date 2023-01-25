Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Up 8%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 680,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,155,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Newegg Commerce Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 493.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 89,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 23,011 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Newegg Commerce by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.