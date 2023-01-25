NetScout Systems (NTCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. NetScout Systems has set its FY23 guidance at $1.97-2.03 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.97-$2.03 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $228.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. On average, analysts expect NetScout Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTCT traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $31.75. 378,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.41. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetScout Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

