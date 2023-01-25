Nervos Network Market Capitalization Reaches $136.49 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $136.49 million and approximately $40.58 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,405.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00387981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.53 or 0.00745695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00094162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.70 or 0.00566948 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00176019 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

