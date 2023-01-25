Nervos Network (CKB) Price Tops $0.0036

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $118.84 million and approximately $50.24 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,677.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.00382849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015201 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.46 or 0.00747251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00093250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.73 or 0.00563246 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00188508 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

