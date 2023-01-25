Nervos Network Achieves Market Cap of $124.21 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $124.21 million and $57.78 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,686.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000372 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00387081 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00015345 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.03 or 0.00745073 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00093917 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.72 or 0.00567391 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001163 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00187365 BTC.
About Nervos Network
Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Nervos Network
