Nervos Network Achieves Market Cap of $124.21 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $124.21 million and $57.78 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,686.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00387081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00015345 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.03 or 0.00745073 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00093917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.72 or 0.00567391 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00187365 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

