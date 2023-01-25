NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Price Down 7.2%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 179,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 764,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $128.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.