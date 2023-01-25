Neo Price Hits $8.10 on Major Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $8.10 or 0.00034591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $571.10 million and $31.89 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00399440 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,609.34 or 0.28037725 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00574597 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000173 BTC.
Neo Profile
NEO is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
