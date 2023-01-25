Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.10. 67,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 145,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Neo Lithium Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10.

Neo Lithium Company Profile

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on lithium salar and brine reservoir complex in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company was founded on January 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

