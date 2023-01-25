Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Shares Up 2%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) shares shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.05. 18,790 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 14,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32.

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, short term loans, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial, and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

