Neblio (NEBL) One Day Volume Hits $3.07 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00006814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 5% against the dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $30.37 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,763,025 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

