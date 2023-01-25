Neblio (NEBL) Market Capitalization Tops $30.94 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Neblio has a total market cap of $30.94 million and $2.68 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00006890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,763,444 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

