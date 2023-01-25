NEAR Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $186.54 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.08 billion and approximately $186.54 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00010759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00077580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00056841 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00024847 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001982 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 849,934,447 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 849,934,447 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.3451633 USD and is down -9.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $166,469,152.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

