Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.10

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.10 and traded as high as $52.00. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $51.32, with a volume of 32,641 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $658.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 70.51% and a net margin of 63.28%. The company had revenue of $102.26 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter worth $411,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 100.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

