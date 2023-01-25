National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) PT Lowered to GBX 200 at UBS Group

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 200 ($2.48) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NXPGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital lowered shares of National Express Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 250 ($3.10) to GBX 225 ($2.79) in a report on Friday, November 4th.

National Express Group Price Performance

NXPGF stock remained flat at $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. National Express Group has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

