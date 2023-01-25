National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $110.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.16 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.01. 13,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,614. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,337,900 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,408,000 after buying an additional 56,374 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,632,000 after buying an additional 87,446 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in National Bank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,886,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,457,000 after buying an additional 75,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Bank by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,812,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Bank by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,790,000 after buying an additional 143,573 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NBHC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on National Bank to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

