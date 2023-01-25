Nasdaq (NDAQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Nasdaq to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $61.92. 3,356,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,277,784. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Nasdaq by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

