My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits Market Capitalization of $974,144.27

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $974,144.27 and $727,596.75 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.80 or 0.01351514 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006472 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015517 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00035267 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000445 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.85 or 0.01670222 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars.

