MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.10

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.10 and traded as high as $15.95. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 103,503 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MV Oil Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MV Oil Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $179.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12.

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. MV Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 73.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 262,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 111,244 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 78,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 61.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 20.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust during the first quarter valued at $137,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

