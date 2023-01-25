MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.07 Million

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 56.4% against the dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $336.94 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MUSE ENT NFT alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 69% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00398450 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,307.31 or 0.27968269 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00600532 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00757141 USD and is down -9.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $154.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MUSE ENT NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MUSE ENT NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.