Multichain (MULTI) Price Reaches $8.76

Multichain (MULTI) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Multichain token can now be purchased for $8.76 or 0.00038823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Multichain has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Multichain has a market cap of $160.81 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Multichain Token Profile

Multichain was first traded on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain is a Router for web3. It is an infrastructure developed for arbitrary cross-chain interactions.Multichain was born as Anyswap on the 20th July 2020 to service the clear needs of different and diverse blockchains to communicate with each other. Each blockchain has its own unique services that it provides, its own community and its own development ecosystem.The solutions developed by Multichain allow almost all blockchains to inter-operate. There is no restriction to Ethereum like chains (e.g. Binance Smart Chain), or different Layer 2 chains requiring finality to Ethereum (e.g. Polygon), or a network of Parachains (e.g. Moonbeam in the PolkaDot system), or Bitcoin types of chain (e.g. Litecoin), or COSMOS chains (e.g. Terra). These are either now all integrated, or on course for integration. With support for all ECDSA and EdDSA encrypted chains, Multichain is almost universally applicable as an interoperable layer.”

