MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $125.82

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $125.82 and last traded at $125.50, with a volume of 12284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTUAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €240.00 ($260.87) to €275.00 ($298.91) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($266.30) to €250.00 ($271.74) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €232.00 ($252.17) to €240.00 ($260.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.75.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines ( OTCMKTS:MTUAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that MTU Aero Engines AG will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.