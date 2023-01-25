MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) were up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.87. Approximately 17,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 251,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOR shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of MorphoSys from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MorphoSys from €16.00 ($17.39) to €12.00 ($13.04) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

MorphoSys Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $662.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MorphoSys

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 357.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.24%. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOR. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the third quarter worth $931,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth $340,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the third quarter worth $344,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the third quarter worth $101,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

