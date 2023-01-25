Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 822,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,939 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $64,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,010 shares of company stock worth $29,085,716. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.99.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

