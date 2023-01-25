Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BNTGY. Citigroup lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $18.08.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

