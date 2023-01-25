Moody’s (MCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Moody’s to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Moody’s to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $4.83 on Tuesday, reaching $315.36. 1,117,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,555. Moody’s has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $354.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.72 and a 200 day moving average of $284.65.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Moody’s by 18.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 930,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,058,000 after purchasing an additional 145,436 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,944,000 after purchasing an additional 53,224 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 525,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,841,000 after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Moody’s from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.47.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

