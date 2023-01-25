Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,772 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $45,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.63.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:ROK traded down $4.65 on Wednesday, hitting $273.33. The stock had a trading volume of 143,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,549. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.33. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.22%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

