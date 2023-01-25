Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,878 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $55,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,908,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,789,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.0 %
Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $479.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.
