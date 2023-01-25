Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 8,439 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,439 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of FirstService worth $9,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in FirstService during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth $65,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.67.

FirstService Stock Performance

FSV stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.69. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $112.44 and a 52 week high of $163.61.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). FirstService had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $960.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

