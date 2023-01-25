Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 233 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DSGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,145. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $79.08.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $121.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

