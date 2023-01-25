Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Purchases 51,399 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,399 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 2.5% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $96,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.69.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.55. The company had a trading volume of 423,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $347.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.35. The stock has a market cap of $159.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

