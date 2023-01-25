Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $29.15 Million Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Sun Life Financial worth $29,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.92. 101,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,029. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.92. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

