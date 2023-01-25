Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Cuts Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,870,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,901 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for approximately 2.1% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.21% of BCE worth $78,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of BCE by 106.3% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 96,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in BCE by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 111,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 34.9% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 483,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,766,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 242,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,157. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BCE. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

