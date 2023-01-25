Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises approximately 1.7% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $64,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.38.

Shares of CRL traded down $7.52 on Wednesday, reaching $238.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,877. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $349.84.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

