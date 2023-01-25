Monro (MNRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Monro had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $329.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.73 million. On average, analysts expect Monro to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Monro Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 220,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.82. Monro has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.
Monro Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at Monro
In other news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $104,196.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,706.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monro
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Monro by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Monro by 8.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Monro by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Monro by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monro during the first quarter worth about $289,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Monro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Monro
Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.
Featured Stories
