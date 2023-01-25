Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Deming Xiao Sells 10,243 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $4,404,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,221,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Deming Xiao sold 1,385 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $540,607.05.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $424.69. The stock had a trading volume of 350,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,800. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.91.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $432.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

