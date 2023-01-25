Monero (XMR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $85.14 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Monero has a market cap of $3.13 billion and $85.14 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $171.52 or 0.00758599 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,609.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00386833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00015611 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00093496 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.87 or 0.00569958 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00184553 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00196009 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,231,650 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

