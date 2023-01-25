Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $62.00. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.90.

Separately, Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Moncler in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.41.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

