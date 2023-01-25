Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Raised to $150.00 at Cowen

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential downside of 23.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $196.76 on Wednesday. Moderna has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.27.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. On average, analysts predict that Moderna will post 21.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $2,002,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,247,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,891,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $7,682,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,418,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $2,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247,209 shares in the company, valued at $449,891,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,899 shares of company stock worth $80,212,386 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

