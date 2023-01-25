Mobileye Global (MBLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.93 million. On average, analysts expect Mobileye Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mobileye Global Price Performance
Shares of MBLY traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.12. 2,154,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,863. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBLY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.
About Mobileye Global
Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.
