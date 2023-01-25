Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Makes New $21.22 Million Investment in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 465,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,223,000. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF comprises about 1.6% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned about 1.77% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.63. 202,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,572. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.17.

