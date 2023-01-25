Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Buys Shares of 27,400 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 552.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Generac by 411.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $6.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,163. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $329.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.