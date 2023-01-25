Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) vs. Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Head to Head Analysis

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Mission Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Oak Valley Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Mission Valley Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mission Valley Bancorp and Oak Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and Oak Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Oak Valley Bancorp 28.65% 19.27% 1.16%

Risk and Volatility

Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and Oak Valley Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $2.30 million N/A N/A Oak Valley Bancorp $55.23 million 3.70 $22.90 million $2.79 8.88

Oak Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oak Valley Bancorp beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded in July 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company,which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services. The company was founded on April 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.