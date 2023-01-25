Mirror Protocol Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.23 million and approximately $8.95 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.64 or 0.00395219 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,502.73 or 0.27743180 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.00576475 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

